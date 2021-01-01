From carthage.co
Carthage.Co 3 Piece Bakeware Set
Advertisement
These bakers set are perfect for any pastry-aficionado. All these pans and plates are made of kiln-fired stoneware fired up to 1300 degrees celsius, creating a durable stoneware that ensures consistent heating throughout. These signature glazes also create the perfect finish that releases your delicate pastry intact, while making clean up nearly effortless. Perfect for both the beginning and seasoned baker. Thes baker's set includes 1 loaf pan, 1 cake pan, and 1 tart plate. Color: Amber