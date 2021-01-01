Transform your outdoor living space into a tropical retreat! Your getaway begins with sun-kissed tropical leaves in aqua, gold, grass, and kiwi against a clean white background on two jumbo outdoor throw pillows. The comfy lumbar pillow in navy blue adds a deep richness to this set that soothes the soul and calms the mind. Distinctive design, quality workmanship. UV and mildew resistant. Zipper Covers Only. Unique designer outdoor item perfect for your poolside, lanai, patio, deck, balcony, terrace, veranda, mezzanine, porch. Joita 3-Piece 19-in x 19-in White, Blue, Aqua Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Cover | VOQZ-510976432820-00