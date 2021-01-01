3 - Person Counter Height Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set

Whether you want a place in your home to sip cocktails while catching up with a friend, or you need a spot to eat quick weekday breakfasts before work, this lovely 4-piece counter height table set is the perfect choice for your home. A multi-functional set to add to your living space, this pub table set is an entertainment hub. Crafted from solid wood, this versatile set comes with a table and three chairs in a brown and light gray finish that pairs well with any existing neutral decor. With built-in USB and sockets on the side of the table keeps your device charged whenever you need it. And the bar stools feature an upholstered, foam-filled seat cushion that offers a textured seat for when you're sitting, eating, or watching TV.