Walnew 3 PCS Patio Furniture Outdoor Lounge Chairs Folding Lawn Poolside Patio Chaise Lounge Sets PE Rattan Chaise Lounges with Side Table and Beige Cushion

Features:All-weather Resistant: This patio lounge chairs is durable enough to with stand rain wind and exposure to the sun for year-round use.Made of all-weather resistant PE Rattan and rust-resistant steel frame,featuring sturdy construction and durable use.Folding Design: You can put this pool lounge chair in a corner with folding form or take it out for rest after swimming or travelling. The outdoor chair is easy to store or carry with it's folding form.Very convenient to enjoy a warm sunshine at the pool or beach.High Quality Material: Full padded and cushion offer you a comfortable experience. Breathable fabric bring you a cool feeling. You can remove the cushion from lounge chaise in hot summer day or add cushion on this pool furniture for winter use.Multi-functional Use: With side table you can have a drink or just reading a best seller in your yard. Perfect for pool, balcony, garden, sandy beach, outdoor recreation place and other suitable place. Give people a good sense of visual design.Specifications:Wicker Material: PE RattanRattan Color: BlackCushion: Beige polyester fabric and sponge paddedSpreading chaise lounge: 81.1"L x 24"W x 20.5"HFolding chaise lounge: 40.5"L x 1.8"W x 24"HTable: 15.7"L x 15.7"W x 15.7"HChair weight capacity:350LBNo assembly required1-Year limited warrantyArrives in one boxPackage dimension: 40"L x 12"W x 24"H; Weight:49 lbsFor customer support, questions, and concerns,please contact Customer Service through email：furniservice@gmail.com