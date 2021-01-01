COODENKEY 3 Pcs Patio Dining Table Set Outdoor Furniture Wicker Sectional Sofa All-Weather PE Rattan Couch with Corner Bench&Wood Tabletop&Soft Cushions for Lawn, Garden, Backyard, Gray

Sofa Size (Overall): 93.7" x 70.74" x 28.74";Table Size (Overall): 57.09"x 29.53" x 26.77" [Premium Weather-Resistant Material]our Patio furniture sets manufactured with high quality all-weather PE rattan, this outdoor patio furniture is built to last in any kind of weather, guaranteeing years of use in any season. The removable poly spun cushion cover is also water resistant and UV resistant requiring little maintenance. [Fresh, Attractive Look] Featuring a unique gray gradient, COODENKEY outdoor patio furniture set is an eye-catching addition for outdoor patio use. The beautiful wicker sofa and slatted faux wood table top are designed with a simple but modern design and can help to create cool and relaxing vibes for your next social event or time alone or with family. [Spacious & Functional] With a space maximizing design, the outdoor sectional sofa couch can accommodate quite a few people for a cozy gathering. The elegant table with a convenient storage rack is also manufactured to give extra space enough for serving an unforgettable summertime barbecue, cocktail party or afternoon tea time with your friends or family [Comfortable & Stable] The loftily padded cushions of this rattan wicker outdoor sectional furniture are filled with high-density rebound sponge which not only ensures comfort but also won’t collapse after extended use. Built with a strong powder-coated steel frame and sturdily designed curved legs table stability meets classic elegance, making this table both durable and beautiful. [Easy Assembly ] This outdoor conversation sets comes with all necessary hardware and is easily put together with minimal effort.