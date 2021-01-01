From waterco
3 pcs nRF24L01+PA+LNA Antenna Wireless Transceiver RF Transceiver Module for Arduino KY67
Best Quality Guranteed. nRF24L01 is a single chip radio transceiver for the worldwide 2.4 - 2.5 GHz ISM band. Compatible with Arduino and Raspberry Pi. Range: 800+ meters line of sight, Weight: 13.28 g (0.468 oz) 5V tolerant inputs which allows for direct connection of SPI pins for Arduino. Auto-acknowledge and auto-retransmit Applications: wireless peripherals, remote control systems such as RC vehicles and consumer remote electronics, wireless voice transmission such as VoIP, wireless sensor networks, wireless networks, home and commercial automation