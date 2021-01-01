From red barrel studio

3 Pcs Chesterfield Sectional Sofa Chenille Upholstered Rolled Arm Classic Sectional Sofa 3 Pillows Included

$2,699.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

For a living room with style, comfort and spacious seating, the GS 3-piece sectional sofa will satisfy your needs. This sectional features gray upholstery that's both versatile and trendy. And, when it comes to comfort, GS delivers with its huge seating area and extra accent pillows. With all these great features, you're in for a well-balanced room with character.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com