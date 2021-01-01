This room divider displays Tara, the mother of liberation, an important female Bodhisattva in Tibetan Buddhism. A popular legend states that when a group of male monks told Tara to pray for reincarnation as a man so she could better reach enlightenment, she rebuked them and swore instead to always be reborn as a woman, achieve Buddhahood, and continue to return to earth to show others the way. This stunning painting of Tara, radiating spiritual energy from her head and her heart, is printed on high quality canvas on both sides of this folding screen. This colorful room divider is beautiful, meaningful, and perfect for a home, meditation center, or yoga studio. Red Lantern 3-Panel Printed Canvas Fabric Folding Contemporary/Modern Style Room Divider | CAN-TIB-3