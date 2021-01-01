From spectre shield
[3-Pack] Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Garmin Approach G8 Case Friendly Garmin Approach G8 Screen Protector Accessory TPU Clear Film
Advertisement
SPECTRE SHIELD Garmin Approach G8 Screen Protector is your 'virtually invisible' screen protection solution from unwanted and accidental scratches or damage! COMPATIBLE with most Garmin Approach G8 cases - Protect your Garmin Approach G8 screen from scratches, wear/tear, and dirt with this unique proprietary skin film material; Laser-cut precision to ensure perfect fitment A MUST HAVE of Garmin Approach G8 accessories - High definition transparency film ensures your phone screen stays sharp with vibrant colors PLEASE NOTE: This product is not a tempered glass screen protector, but rather a 'wet install' film which allows multiple adjustments during the install process INCLUDES: Lifetime Replacements voucher to cover film replacements for the life of your device!