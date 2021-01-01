3- Pack, LED, UL Listed, A21 Light Bulb, Warm White 3000K

Upgrade the lighting in your home or business with Sunlight energy saving LED bulbs. With a larger A21 shape and medium (E26) base they are an energy efficient replacement for 150 watt incandescent and CFL bulbs while only using 20 watts of electricity. And unlike fluorescent bulbs, they are instant-on at full 2550 lumen brightness. With an average life of 25,000 hours these bulbs the estimated annual energy cost is a low $2.41 (Based on 3 hr. /day use at $0. 11 per/kWh). Perfect for any fixtures, including wall sconces, ceiling lights, vanity lights, closet fixtures, table lamps, garage door openers, porch, patio and pole lights. These bulbs are UL Listed for Damp Location installation. Save more energy in an efficient way with this LED high voltage bulb. Multivolt 120-277V. High voltage bulbs use less energy and thus keeps your electricity bills low, making this a perfect option for commercial and industrial use. Color Temperature: 3000K