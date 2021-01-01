[3-Pack] For Umidigi (One/One Pro) Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 9H Anti-Scratch, 2.5D Arc Edge, Oleophobic Coated, Sensitive Touch, High.

Screen Surface Description: Smooth: Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99 Compatible Phone Models: Umidigi One Pro Item Hardness: 9H? Impact Absorption?: Combined With Well Tempered Glass And Premium Glue Layers, The Protector Can Finely Absorb Accidental Impacts And Keep Your Screen Safe Even It Breaks In A Big Shock. Oleophobic Coating?: Oleophobic Nano-Coating Is Well Applied On The Glass Surface, Which Ensures The Protector Smooth In Touch And Helps To Reduce Fingerprints. The Protector Gets Easy To Clean As Well. Super Clarity?: Transmittance Up To 99%, The Ultra-Thin Super Clear Glass Protector Not Only Remains Almost Original Hd Vision Of The Display But Also Provides Delicate Touch Feel With Zero Loss Of Sensitivity.3-Pack Set?: Glass Protector X 3; Installation Kit X 3; Positioning Sticker X 6. (2 Pcs Of Clear Positioning Stickers Provided For Each Glass Protector To Help Easily And Precisely Install Onto The Screen.)