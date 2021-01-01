[3-Pack]- For Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016) / Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) [Tempered Glass] Screen Protector [0.3Mm Ultra Thin 9H Hardness 2.5D Round Edge].

Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Phone Models: Fit For Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016) / Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) Item Hardness: 9H From Scratches To High Impact Drops, You Are Protected With Hd Clear Ballistic Glass Precise Laser Cut Tempered Glass Made With Polished, Rounded Edges. 99.99% Hd Clarity And Touchscreen Accuracy Protected By No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Please Note: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016) / Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) Screens Has Curved Edges That Our Screen Protectors Do Not Cover 100%, As They Would Peel Over Time Causing Customer Frustration. We Designed Our Screen Protectors So You Will Have Maximum Coverage On Your Device With Ease Of Installation And Durability. For More Complete Protection, We Recommend Pairing The Screen Protector Of Your Choice With A Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016) / Galaxy A9 Pro (2016)