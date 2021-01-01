From cable matters
Cable Matters 3-Pack CL2 in-Wall Rated (cm) Quad Shielded Coaxial Cable (RG6 Cable, Coax Cable) in Black 3 Feet
Advertisement
Quad shielded RG6 coax cable is the perfect choice for DirectTV and Dish Network systems at up to 3 GHz Convenient and cost-effective 3-pack TV cable cord provide spare or replacement digital coaxial cables for different systems. The cable tv coaxial cable has low profile metallic connectors ensure a secure connection and increase durability Heavy quad-shielding consists of four layers of aluminum foil and braid shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI) RG6 coaxial cable has durable and flexible PVC jacket which complies with the CM and CL2 rating for the fire safety requirements