From spring hill nurseries
Spring Hill Nurseries 3-Pack 3-Pack in Bareroot Black-eyed Susan | 00349
Advertisement
Goldsturm Rudbeckia blooms from midsummer to frost with layers of sunshiny copper-gold petals that radiate out from a large, dark center. Each plant grows 2 ft. to 3 ft. tall, and spreads quickly to fill the area it's in. It's easy to grow since it tolerates a wide range of conditions, but goldsturm Rudbeckia prefers full sun and well-drained soil. Perfect for cut flowers and showy bouquets. Spring Hill Nurseries 3-Pack 3-Pack in Bareroot Black-eyed Susan | 00349