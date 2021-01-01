Highly effective, antimicrobial foam handwash is tough on germs and gentle on hands, exceeding FDA Healthcare Personnel Handwash (HCPHW) requirements. Though it is mild as GOJO's top-selling, non-antimicrobial handwash, this handwash refill for PROVON ADX-12 Dispenser is approved by the FDA as both a healthcare personnel handwash and as a surgical scrub for healthcare. Fragrance-free, dye-free formulation comes in a SMART-FLEX bottle that uses 30 percent less material than HDPE. Patent-pending, controlled-collapse technology maintains bottle shape longer while emptying. Removable pump allows easier recycling. Sanitary Sealed refill helps prevent contamination. It also includes a fresh dispensing valve. Handwash refill meets FDA requirements for Healthcare Personnel Handwash (transient microorganisms) and Surgical Hand Scrub (resident microorganisms). PROVON 3-Pack 42.3-fl oz Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap | GOJ884203