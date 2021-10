With its bright green, fragrant leaves and clean mint flavor, Peppermint is as pretty in the garden as it is useful in the kitchen. Harvest often for use in teas, desserts, beverages, and chilled soups. Like all mint, peppermint tends to spread and can take over the garden, so the best choice is to grow it in containers. Perennial in zones 3 to 11. Bonnie Plants 19.3-oz 2-Pack in Pot Peppermint | 202021