3 Monitor Mount Desk Height Adjustable Triple Monitor Arm with Freestanding Base Full Articulation VESA Mount Fits Most LCDLED Monitors 1326 in.

Best Quality Guranteed. FITS MOST MONITORS: The Monitor Mount supports three screens at once! This triple monitor fits screens ranging from 13 to 26 inches, up to 15.4 lbs. each, while the durable metal base ensures your monitors stay securely in place. FULLY ADJUSTABLE: Experience full motion articulation with detachable VESA compatible monitor mounts that spin 360, swivel 180, and tilt 45 while adjusting to your ideal ergonomic height. Easily modify your setup with monitor arms that bend and expand nearly 5 ft. apart for a perfect screen fit, every time. HIGH QUALITY DURABILITY: Designed with a sleek and sturdy metal frame, this freestanding monitor keeps screens stable while adding a high-end look to any workspace. The heavy-duty base stands securely on your desk to keep monitors from shaking or tilting while you work. EASY SET-UP: The Monitor Mount will fit most standard office desks. Simply place your