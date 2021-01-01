From east urban home
3 Little Pigs In a Vintage Bathtub with Rubber Ducky by Amy Peterson - Graphic Art Print
Advertisement
Unlike thin posters and paper prints, artwork offers the texture, look, and feel of fine-art paintings. This artwork is crafted in the USA, professionally hand-stretched, and stapled over North American pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style; a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. The art is inset, leaving a space between the art and frame, creating a "floating" illusion. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this contemporary and uncompromising style! Format: Wrapped Canvas, Matte Color: No Matte, Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D