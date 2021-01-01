From williston forge
3-Light Vanity Light Wire Cage Wall Sconce Wall Lamp
Advertisement
Heat resistant phenolic resin for lamp holders and anti-deformation iron alloy for cages. The cage design exudes a retro industrial feel. It protects the bulb well and maximizes its light, adding a classic atmosphere to any space.This industrial wash basin lamp is equipped with all mounting hardware and is quick and easy to install. Wall light for dry areas, suitable for your bathroom, dressing table, mirror cabinet, dressing table and art display.Lamp holder: E27,Does not include bulbs.