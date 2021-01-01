From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 3-Light Polished Brass Chandelier with Clear Beveled Glass Shade
Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. The Livingston collection features a classic six-sided lantern silhouette. Polished brass finish with clear beveled glass gives the fixture charming style and the candelabra bulbs will fill your home with generous amounts of illumination that welcomes your guests. The versatile fixture can be transformed into semi-flush ceiling mounts. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.