C Cattleya 3-Light Oil-rubbed Bronze Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shade
This 3-light vanity light would be a gorgeous addition to any space. A sleek metal bar holds the light bases in a linear fashion and attaches to a simple rectangular backplate. Its 3-lights are nearly exposed, each surrounded by a cylindrical clear glass shade to cast a warm glow. You can install the fixture with the lights facing upwards and downwards. It is designed to live in damp areas, like bathrooms and restrooms.