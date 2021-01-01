From mingbright

MingBright 3-Light Nickel Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 44438-BN

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This 3-light fixture does so with a nod to traditional design. Its elegantly metal arm brings a touch of romance to your decor, while 3 glass bell shades complete the look with feminine flair. What's more, a reversible installation lets you choose between up and down lighting. This fixture is sized right for over single vanities. MingBright 3-Light Nickel Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 44438-BN

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com