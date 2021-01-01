3 Light Mini Traditional Antique Gold Chandelier

The Old World classic empire styled chandelier blends a traditionally designed shape with a unique and updated eclectic charm. Stunning rows of hand molded shapes grace the metal frame in an elegant horizontal design showing off the antique gold finish of this contemporary mini chandelier. Three candlestick lamps with weathered gold shaped bobeches and a traditional shape, give this Lucas McKearn classic a favorite status. Design elements include the unique mix of finishes, charming shape and French vintage inspired accents combined into a traditional piece that is on-trend for the updated traditional style that is at the top of design trends.