64" 3-Light LED Floor Lamp Reading Light For Living Room Bedroom

This 3-light floor lamp not only illuminates your space, but also illuminates your life.The modern and stylish floor lamp is suitable for all kinds of decoration styles, which is a perfect complement to your living room, bedroom, corridor and office. Three 360°rotatable lampshades secure the light source in the desired position and illuminate every corner of your space. You can control each lampshade individually to meet your different lighting needs. It includes 3 LED energy-saving bulbs to bring you warm light. The stable base prevents the floor lamp from shaking and dumping, ensuring the safety of your kids at home. You can easily assemble it in a short time. This will be your ideal lighting choice. Shade Color: Gold, Base Finish: Gold