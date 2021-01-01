CASAINC 3-Light White Dome Dimmable Bath Wall Lantern Sconce

This is a 3-light White Dome Dimmable Bath Wall Lantern Sconce, simple and stylish, suitable for most decoration styles. The special lampshade makes it perfect for many styles of decoration. Therefore, you can install it in doorways, hallways and garages, etc. 3 luminaries greatly expand the lighting range, allowing you to read or study at night. in addition, the ceiling light is made of high-quality iron with a sturdy frame. The sand nickel coating on the surface improves durability and corrosion resistance, extending the life of the lamp. If you don't know what kind of Wall Light to decorate your new home or store, this Light will be your ideal choice.