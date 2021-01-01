Bel Air Lighting 3-Light Brushed Nickel CFL Track Lighting Kit with Frosted Glass Shades

The 14 inch round track-light style flush mount from Bel Air is a great addition to any room. The three adjustable heads can be bent and shaped to offer directional lighting where needed most. Each track head houses a single bi-pin base CFL or LED bulb (not included) and includes a frosted glass cylinder shade to diffuse the light. The piece is finished in brushed nickel, which complements the frosted glass and adds a contemporary appeal to the fixture. The flush mount is both sleek and simple, allowing it to coordinate with a variety of interior décor styles. Mount as a kitchen light, over a dining room table, or in a living room or bedroom for functional and stylish illumination.