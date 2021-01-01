Command 3 lbs. Medium Brushed Nickel Metal Hook, Metallics

Command Metal Hooks are available in a variety of styles and finishes to match your decor. They also come in a variety of sizes and hold a surprising amount of weight up to 5 lbs. Forget about nails, screws and tacks, Command Metal Hooks are fast and easy to hang. Using the revolutionary Command Adhesive, Command Metal Hooks stick too many surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more. Yet, they also come off leaving no holes, marks, sticky residue or stains - so taking down or moving your Command Metal Hooks is simple and hassle free. And re-hanging your hooks is as easy as applying a Command Refill Strip, so you can use them again and again. Color: Metallics.