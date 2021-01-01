3-Inch LED Non-Adjustable Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Black (E3RFF-LH9354DI)

The 3-Inch LED Non-Adjustable Housing by Element is a low-profile option for recessed lighting, with a thoughtful design and durable construction. A patent-pending high-low lamp positioning allows for maximum light output and efficiency when LEDs are set closer to the aperture or can be set to minimize glare and flash on the Die Cast Aluminum trim when placed higher. Heavy gauge cold rolled Steel with a durable Powder Coat finish boasts minimal glare with no warping or sagging for a seamlessly constructed piece. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: Black.