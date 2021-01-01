From element lighting
3 Inch LED New Construction Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Black (E3SFF-LH8304AN)
The 3â€ LED New Construction Housing by Element is offered with a 18 watt small aperture replaceable LED module. It is constructed of heavy gauge cold rolled steel and die cast plaster plating (flangeless only) with a durable matte black powder coat finish to maintain a dark aperture. With 5 inches of overall height, this housing can be used in remodel installations, and is suitably paired with downlight or adjustable trims. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Color: Black.