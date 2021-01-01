From element lighting
3-Inch LED Adjustable Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Black (E3SFF-LH9271AN)
The 3-Inch LED Adjustable Housing by Element is a recessed downlight that offers innovative custom abilities to home and commercial spaces. With a heavy gauge, cold rolled Steel body and a durable powder coated finish, this low-profile housing is built to last with a contractor and construction code friendly design. Tool-free aiming and locking work with a patented high/low lamp positioning, allowing for ambient and direct applications with easy adjustments. User-friendly tilting and a full 361-degree rotation ability lend this fixture additional convenience and is completed with a Die Cast Aluminum trim. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: Black.