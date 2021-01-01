3 INCH Dual Cone SpeakerGrill Polypropylene Woofer Cone 28 oz Magnet Sold AS A Pair Black

Waterproof 3 Inch full range compact speaker sold as a pair 3 Inch cone, 4 Ohm impedance 180Hz - 20,000 Hz frequency response 50W max power The 100 microfarad (uF) capacitor on the speaker wire will filter out audio signals below 180Hz from the speaker (Low Base Tone). This idea is to prevent the small speaker cone from moving excessively trying to produce low frequency that it is not capable of producing. This filter will minimize speaker distortion from Bass tones. The technical name for this filter is called a High Pass Filter.' The filter allows audio signals above 180hz to play