Best Price Mattress 3 Inch 5 Zone Topper with Lavender infused
Best Price Mattress' New 5-Zone Lavender Bed Topper is a 3 Inch CertiPUR-US certified, premium memory foam mattress topper for maximum comfort and better sleep. Product features a 5 Body Zone with different point of contact to better prevents tossing and turning. Its breathable memory foam layer is also infused lavender for calming and relaxing scent. • 3 Inch Breathable Memory Foam Pad with 5 Body Zone Layer for Maximum Comfort • Different Point of Contact to Prevent Tossing and Turning for Better Sleep • Lavender Infused Memory Foam Layer for Calming and Relaxing Scent • Made with Premium Quality CertiPUR-US Certified Memory Foam • Product Dimension: Twin - (L) 74 inches x (W) 38 inches x (H) 3 inches, Full - (L) 79 inches x (W) 75 inches x (H) 3 inches, Queen - (L) 79 inches x (W) 59 inches x (H) 3 inches, King - (L) 79 inches x (W) 75 inches x (H) 3 inches