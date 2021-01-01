From wilsonart
Wilsonart 3 in. x 5 in. Laminate Sheet Sample in Pearl Sequoia with Premium Textured Gloss Finish
Wilsonart offers a flattering collection of decors with performance standards matched to our commercial line designed to suit any homeowner's style. And, whatever pattern and color you choose for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, laundry room or garage worktop, the beauty and easy maintenance will be yours at a price you can celebrate. A large scale Sequoia marble design in warm white with light hues and a compelling linear movement. Color: Pearl Sequoia.