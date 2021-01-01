Relish gardening in small spaces with Hanover's wheeled planter box! Two wheels and a sure-grip handle offers convenient movement. The perfect fit for a first-time grower or seasoned gardener, this portable raised garden is the ideal size for a small balcony, patio, porch, or deck. No more kneeling, bending, or back strain as this ergonomically designed garden cart allows you to stand while working. Whether you are planting seeds, seedlings, herbs, tomatoes, flowers, or vegetables, this elevated garden bed protects against pathway weeds, soil compaction, erosion from rain, leaching, and pests. It also includes a drainage hole, keeping the root system healthy, and a shelf to keep your garden tools handy. Sturdy, strong, and durable, it is constructed with powder-coated, heavy-duty, weather-resistant galvanized steel to withstand rust, rot, mildew, UV rays, and corrosion. With Hanover, you'll enjoy long-lasting controlled spaces to experiment, grow, and nurture your plants with ease. Hanover 39.3-in W x 31.5-in H White Metal Raised Planter Box | HANPLCART-WHT