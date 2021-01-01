19.3-in. W Above Counter Black Swirl Vessel For Deck Mount Deck Mount Drilling

This vessel features a round shape with a transitional style. This product is made for above counter installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This vessel is designed for a deck mount faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the deck mount.This vessel features 1 sink. This vessel is made with ceramic. The primary color of this product is black swirl and it comes with chrome hardware. Smooth non-porous surface; prevents from discoloration and fading.Double fired and glazed for durability and stain resistance. 1.75-in. standard USA-Canada drain opening. 19.3-in. Width (left to right).