Seville Classics airLIFT 30.3 in. Rectangular Black Standing Desks with Adjustable Height

Get more active throughout your day with Seville Classics airLIFT Gas-Spring Standing Desk Converter. Stand up and avoid the potential health risks from unhealthy sedentary behaviors like excessive sitting with this desk-on-desk style workstation in black with Black frame. The top tier (30 in. x 19.6 in. x 0.59 in. thick) is designed to support single monitor, dual monitor, and laptop + monitor setups with ease, and includes groove for tidy cord management. A built-in stand lets you prop up notepads, tablet computers and smartphones for viewing and use while you work. Includes a detachable keyboard tray 30" x 12.4" x 0.59" thick) designed with an ergonomic cut-out for maximum user comfort. Both the top and keyboard tray features sloped front edges for aesthetics and comfort while typing. airLIFT® technology provides smooth, step-less, pneumatic height-adjustment; set it at any height from the minimum of 4.9 in. to the maximum of 19.3 in. high. It's strong too, with a maximum loading capacity of 33 lbs. Our desk is designed to save space by moving vertically so that it stays inside its original footprint when adjusting up and down. Unit comes pre-assembled for easy set-up. Simply unpack, attach the tray, and get to work.