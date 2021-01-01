StyleWell 3 in. H x 36 in. W x 6 in. D Midnight Blue Wood Floating Wall Shelf (Set of 3), Black

Whether you're in need of light storage or a stylish display option, this set of three StyleWell Midnight Blue Wood Floating Wall Shelves is sure to satisfy. Painted in a crisp white finish for a clean, contemporary look, these shelves will help you maximize your space and personalize your home. The simple design keeps your rooms tidy, while doubling as a sophisticated place to display photos, plants, art and more. Enjoy simple wall-mount installation with the included keyhole locks with screws and anchors.