As if straight from a fairytale book or some enchanted tale, this multi-colored ceramic bird bath will instantly transform your outdoor garden into a magical place This bird bath is made with 100% porcelain sculpted to form a giant mushroom and a pair of blue and red snails It is hand-crafted with a rustic finish as it is polished with aquamarine top basin that resembles fresh water and brown stand to depict a natural plant stem It measures 14\" x 22\" perfectly placed on your outdoor garden or as a unique house ornament Grayson Lane 22.3-in H Multi Resin Birdbath Pedestal | 82000