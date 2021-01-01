3-inch ultra-plush topper designed to soften a hard mattress or add comfort to a temporary sleep surface. Down alternative fill is incredibly soft with a light and airy feel. Topped with a pure cotton cover to provide a soft, breathable, and durable surface. Baffle box construction keeps fill in place to ensure a smooth, even, and airy feel. Thick elastic straps on each corner securely attach topper to any mattress and prevent shifting during the night. Provides all the comfort of down without the odor, allergens, and quills. Backed by a 3-year limited warranty. Cal King: 71 inches x 83 inches x 3 inches. Linenspa Essentials 3-in D Cotton California King Mattress Topper in White | LSES30CKDAFB