3-in-1 Mobile Phone Microscope Type-C Android Computer 1000X Digital Microscope

Features: Easy to use and convenient. With 8 LED lighting, this model can work very well in the dark environment. Wide used for working on craft and hobbies, jade jewelry identification, machine circuit inspection etc.A useful Aid for soldering work or model makers. Can rotate 360 degrees, easy to position the magnifier to any angles. Connected to your phone, and it will get the specific details you want. Specifications: Sensor Size: 1/4Magnification: 50-1000XLens Structure: 2G+IPCamera Light Source: 8 Adjustable LED lightsOperating Temperature: 32 to 113? (0-45?)Focal Length: 0-UnlimitedPicture Format: JPEGVideo Format: MP4PC interface: USB 3.0/2.0/1.1USB powered: 5V direct currentCompatible OS: Windows7, Windows 10 / Mac10.13 and aboveMobile phone compatible OS: Android (Mobile phone or tablet computer must support OTG function)Package includes:1 x MicroscopeNote: Mobile phone or tablet computer must support OTG function.