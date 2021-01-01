From stakmore
3 in 1 Expanding Table Cherry - Stakmore
This expanding table starts out as a console and with a few simple steps can be transformed into a game table, then with two additional leaves expanded to a dining table. Use the hidden fifth leg for extra support in the open dining position. Weight Capacity: 200lbs. (Chairs Not Included) Console Table: 40" W x 20" L x 30.375" H Dinette/Game Table (one leaf): 40" W x 40" L x 29.625" H Extended Dining Table: 40" W x 72" L x 29.625" H