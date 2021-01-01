Harper & Bright Designs 3-in-1 Dark Blue Linen Sofa Bed Chair, Convertible Sleeper Chair Bed

Get the best of both worlds for snoozing and lounging with this sofa. Round arms and a rectangular backrest give it a modern flair as a stylish sofa. Fold-down the backrest to easily create a sleeping space for guests. A pull-out sleeper mechanism makes this an easy-to-use upgrade for a living room or guest bedroom. This is a multifunctional split-back design that allows you to independently convert the backrest between three positions sting, lounging, and sleeping. It is a good design for young people who love to take nap on the sofa. Color: Dark Blue.