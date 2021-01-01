From harper & bright designs

Harper & Bright Designs 3-in-1 Dark Blue Linen Sofa Bed Chair, Convertible Sleeper Chair Bed

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get the best of both worlds for snoozing and lounging with this sofa. Round arms and a rectangular backrest give it a modern flair as a stylish sofa. Fold-down the backrest to easily create a sleeping space for guests. A pull-out sleeper mechanism makes this an easy-to-use upgrade for a living room or guest bedroom. This is a multifunctional split-back design that allows you to independently convert the backrest between three positions sting, lounging, and sleeping. It is a good design for young people who love to take nap on the sofa. Color: Dark Blue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com