Homewerks Worldwide 3-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet in Chrome (Valve Included), Grey
The Homewerks Worldwide 3-Handle Tub and Shower Faucet in Chrome is classically styled to complement a wide variety of bathroom decor. Featuring a 3-handle design for precise water temperature adjustment, the faucet has a single-function, fixed-mount showerhead that provides consistent water flow. Acrylic handles and a solid brass valve body ensures durability, while the chrome finish provides a sleek, polished look.