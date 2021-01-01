When you need a little extra surface area this folding table is the perfect choice. This plastic folding table is a convenient option when you need to set up tables for special events, cook-outs on your patio at home or when you're serving snacks around the pool. This durable, easy to clean table is commercial rated for use in banquet halls, convention centers and at trade shows. The thick, granite white tabletop is 1.75-in thick, and will comfortably seat up to 3 adults. Its waterproof, impact and stain resistant top have a 220 pound static load capacity. Non-Locking gray powder coated cross legs fold to transport and store. Non-marring floor caps protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move it. The 32-in Round Granite White Plastic Folding Table is a convenient option for your next home, school or business event. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, store table indoors and protect the frame from extreme moisture. Flash Furniture 3-ft x 2.63-ft Indoor Round Plastic White Folding Banquet Table | 847254069380