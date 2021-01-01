Advertisement
Keep those unwanted guests—dirt and moisture—off the invite list by using Needle Rib wiper/scraper mats. Rugged grooves and ribbed polypropylene needle fibers trap and hide dirt before it enters your building or office. Beveled edges reduce the risk of tripping, while a vinyl backing helps keep mat in place. Wear-resistant, color-fast design for light- to medium-traffic areas. For indoor use. Mat Type: Wiper/Scraper Mat; Application: Indoor; Width: 36\"; Length: 60\". Crown 3-ft x 5-ft Charcoal Rectangular Indoor Boot Scraper Mat in Gray | CWNNR0035CH