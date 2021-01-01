From wilsonart
Wilsonart 3 ft. x 10 ft. Laminate Sheet in Natural Recon with Standard Fine Velvet Texture Finish
Wilsonart's 36 in. x 120 in. Natural Recon Laminate Sheet has a relaxed straight grain and medium texture in an overall wheat color background with light gold highlights and dark brown rays in a Fine Velvet Texture Finish. Whatever pattern and color you choose for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, laundry room or garage worktop, the beauty and easy maintenance will be yours at a price you can celebrate.