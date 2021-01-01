From wilsonart
Wilsonart 3 ft. x 10 ft. Laminate Sheet in Mission Maple with Standard Fine Velvet Texture Finish
Wilsonart's 36 in. x 120 in. Mission Maple Laminate Sheet is a white maple with occasional knots in a uniform wheat color and overall golden hue, blonde highlights and a light brown grain with a Fine Velvet Texture Finish. Whatever pattern and color you choose for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, laundry room or garage worktop, the beauty and easy maintenance will be yours at a price you can celebrate.