From home accents holiday
Home Accents Holiday 3 ft Green Twinkling LED Tinsel Wreath Yard Sculpture
Give guests a festive welcome with this bright 3-foot Home Accents Holiday green and red twinkling tinsel wreath. The 140 energy-efficient LED lights including 15 twinkle lights make a cheerful glow to send a jolly Christmas message to you and your neighbors. Accented with a merry red bow, this charming Christmas decoration is ideal as the centerpiece of your outdoor display, or place it indoors at a front window. This Home Accents Holiday green and red twinkling tinsel wreath comes with extra fuses and bulbs for quick replacement.