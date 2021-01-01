Noble House 3 ft. Black Faux Fur Bean Bag with White Streaks, Black Finished

Looking for a bean bag that is more than just a plan bean bag? Then look no further, as this is a faux fur bean bag! Soft to the touch and perfect for lying against, this bean bag is great for any age and any room. Give it to the kids as a fun seating option, or keep it for yourself when you sneak away to read your favorite book again or play your favorite game. This faux fur bean bag is unlike anything you have ever seen and will make each and every one of your guests wanting one of their own. Color: Black Finished.