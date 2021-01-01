From boyel living

Boyel Living 3 ft./36 in. Mini Black for Single Door Cabinet Steel Classic Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit

$94.05
In stock
Description

This sliding door hardware is made of high-quality steel and nylon wheels in high temperature fine black powder-coated surface ensure anti-corrosion and years of beauty and longevity. Use with single cabinet or small furniture doors. Lifestyle images shown are various applications for the mini barn door hardware and may not represent the actual door hanger style purchased. Color: 36 in. Mini Black.

